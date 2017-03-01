Panasonic Prestige NN-SD997S Microwave Oven Review

6 days ago

The Panasonic Prestige NN-SD997S, 2.2 cuft 1250 Watt Sensor Microwave Oven, Stainless Steel is a smartly designed and roomy microwave oven that makes a great addition to any busy kitchen. It comes with a 16.5-inch turntable that allows even cooking and a spacious 2.2 cubic feet interior that can accommodate …

Sanyo EM-C6786V 1-Cubic-Foot Microwave Oven Review

6 days ago

The Sanyo EM-C6786V 1-Cubic-Foot Microwave Oven with Convection and Grill is one truly versatile appliance: It replaces three different kitchen appliances at once! This unit is packed with three functions – a 1000-watt microwave oven, 1000-watt grill and a 1400-watt convection oven – yet this takes the counter space of …

Sharp R-305KS 1-Cubic-Foot 1100-Watt Microwave Oven Review

6 days ago

The Sharp R-305KS 1-Cubic-Foot 1100-Watt Microwave Oven, Stainless is medium-sized countertop microwave oven with impeccable looks and solid features. It measures 12.25 x 20.5 x 17.75 inches only, making it a good fit to any small kitchen or limited countertops. Its minimalist design goes with modern or classic kitchen interior. …

