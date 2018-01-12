Mishti Chakraborty is an Indian film actress. She is known for his film Kanchi in Hindi cinema. Mishti Chakraborty was born on December 20, 1987 in Kolkata, West Bengal. Has completed her early education with Kolkata.
Mishti started her career with Subhash Ghai directed Kanchi. This film proved to be an average on box-office. After that he appeared in Telugu films.
Now once again, Mishti is going to make her third return to Hindi cinema with great grand fun. He will be seen playing the role of wife of Vivek Oberoi in this movie.
|Mishti Chakravarti’s Biography
|Full Name
|Indrani Chakraborty
|Also Known As
|Mishti
|Occupations
|Actress
|Mishti Chakravarti’s Physical Features & More
|Height (approx.)
|in centimeters- 163 cm
in meters- 1.63 m
in Feet Inches- 5′ 4″
|Weight (approx.)
|in Kilograms- 54 Kg
in Pounds- 119 lbs
|Figure Measurements
|34-26-34
|Colour of Eyes
|Hazel
|Colour of Hair
|Black
|Mishti Chakravarti’s Personal Life Details
|Birthday
|20 December 1987
|Age (as in 2016)
|29 Years
|Place of Birth
|Garia, Kolkata, West Bengal, India
|Star Sign
|Sagittarius
|Nationality
|Indian
|Debut
|Tollywood: Chinnadana Nee Kosam (2012)
Bollywood: Kaanchi: The Unbreakable (2014)
|Family
|Brother– Aniruddha
|Religion
|Hinduism
|Favorite Things to do
|Poetry
|Mishti Chakravarti’s Favourite Things
|Actors She/He likess
|Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan
|Boys, Affairs and More
|Is She/He Married?
|Unmarried