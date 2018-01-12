Mishti Chakraborty is an Indian film actress. She is known for his film Kanchi in Hindi cinema. Mishti Chakraborty was born on December 20, 1987 in Kolkata, West Bengal. Has completed her early education with Kolkata.

Mishti started her career with Subhash Ghai directed Kanchi. This film proved to be an average on box-office. After that he appeared in Telugu films.

Now once again, Mishti is going to make her third return to Hindi cinema with great grand fun. He will be seen playing the role of wife of Vivek Oberoi in this movie.