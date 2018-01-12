Breaking News
Mishti Chakraborty is an Indian film actress. She is known for his film Kanchi in Hindi cinema. Mishti Chakraborty was born on December 20, 1987 in Kolkata, West Bengal. Has completed her early education with Kolkata.

Mishti ChakravartiMishti started her career with Subhash Ghai directed Kanchi. This film proved to be an average on box-office. After that he appeared in Telugu films.

Now once again, Mishti is going to make her third return to Hindi cinema with great grand fun. He will be seen playing the role of wife of Vivek Oberoi in this movie.

 

Mishti Chakravarti’s Biography
Full Name Indrani Chakraborty
Also Known As Mishti
Occupations Actress
Mishti Chakravarti’s Physical Features & More
Height (approx.) in centimeters- 163 cm
in meters- 1.63 m
in Feet Inches- 5′ 4″
Weight (approx.) in Kilograms- 54 Kg
in Pounds- 119 lbs
Figure Measurements 34-26-34
Colour of Eyes Hazel
Colour of Hair Black
Mishti Chakravarti’s Personal Life Details
Birthday 20 December 1987
Age (as in 2016) 29 Years
Place of Birth Garia, Kolkata, West Bengal, India
Star Sign Sagittarius
Nationality Indian
Debut Tollywood: Chinnadana Nee Kosam (2012)
Bollywood: Kaanchi: The Unbreakable (2014)
Family Brother– Aniruddha
Religion Hinduism
Favorite Things to do Poetry
Mishti Chakravarti’s Favourite Things
Actors She/He likess Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan
Boys, Affairs and More
Is She/He Married? Unmarried

