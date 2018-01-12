Adhyayan Suman is an Indian film actor. Adhyayan Suman was born on January 13, 1988 in Mumbai. She is the only son of television artist Shekhar Suman and Alka Suman.
Career
Adhyayan Suman started his film career with the film Hali-e-Dil After that he appeared in Mohit Suri’s directed Raj Raj Mystery.
The critics of the film Raj-The Mystery had a great deal of study about the performance.
Mahesh Bhatt then told the study to Young Face of India. After this, the study appeared in his father’s directed film Musical film Heartless. However, the film could not show anything awesome on the box office.
The upcoming films will soon be seen in Anand Vardhan directed film Ishq Click.
|Adhyayan Suman’s Biography
|Full Name
|Adhyayan Suman
|Also Known As
|Adhyayan
|Occupations
|Actor
|Adhyayan Suman’s Physical Features & More
|Height
|in centimeters- 180 cm
in meters- 1.80 m
in Feet Inches- 5’ 11”
|Weight
|in Kilograms- 69 kg
in Pounds- 152 lbs
|Body Measurements
|– Chest: 39 Inches
– Waist: 30 Inches
– Biceps: 14 Inches
|Colour of Eyes
|Black
|Colour of Hair
|Black
|Adhyayan Suman’s Personal Life Details
|Birthday
|13 January 1988
|Place of Birth
|Mumbai, India
|Star Sign
|Capricorn
|Nationality
|Indian
|Hometown
|Mumbai, India
|Attended School
|Utpal Shanghvi Attended School, Mumbai
Millfield Public Attended School, London
|Debut
|Haal-e-dil (2008)
|Family
|Father– Shekhar Suman (Actor)
Mother– Alka Suman
Brothers– Late Aayush Suman
|Religion
|Hindu
|Address
|Mumbai
|Favorite Things to do
|Buying shades and perfumes
|Gossip
|He alleged about Kangna Ranaut that she only knows how to use and abuse
|Adhyayan Suman’s Favourite Things
|Foods She/He likes
|Butter Chicken and Biriyani
|Actors She/He likes
|Heath Ledger
|Actresses She/He likes
|Priyanka Chopra
|Films She/He likes
|The Dark Knight
|Girls, Affairs and More
|Is She/He Married?
|Unmarried
|Affairs/Girlfriends
|Kangana Ranaut (Actress)
Ariana Ayam (Actress)
Sara Loren (Actress)