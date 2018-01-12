Breaking News
Home / Bollywood / Adhyayan Suman

Adhyayan Suman

Adhyayan Suman is an Indian film actor.  Adhyayan Suman was born on January 13, 1988 in Mumbai.  She is the only son of television artist Shekhar Suman and Alka Suman.

adhyayan sumanCareer

Adhyayan Suman started his film career with the film Hali-e-Dil After that he appeared in Mohit Suri’s directed Raj Raj Mystery.
The critics of the film Raj-The Mystery had a great deal of study about the performance.
Mahesh Bhatt then told the study to Young Face of India. After this, the study appeared in his father’s directed film Musical film Heartless. However, the film could not show anything awesome on the box office.

The upcoming films will soon be seen in Anand Vardhan directed film Ishq Click.

Adhyayan Suman’s Biography
Full Name Adhyayan Suman
Also Known As Adhyayan
Occupations Actor
Adhyayan Suman’s Physical Features & More
Height in centimeters- 180 cm
in meters- 1.80 m
in Feet Inches- 5’ 11”
Weight in Kilograms- 69 kg
in Pounds- 152 lbs
Body Measurements – Chest: 39 Inches
– Waist: 30 Inches
– Biceps: 14 Inches
Colour of Eyes Black
Colour of Hair Black
Adhyayan Suman’s Personal Life Details
Birthday 13 January 1988
Place of Birth Mumbai, India
Star Sign Capricorn
Nationality Indian
Hometown Mumbai, India
Attended School Utpal Shanghvi Attended School, Mumbai
Millfield Public Attended School, London
Debut Haal-e-dil (2008)
Family Father– Shekhar Suman (Actor)
Mother– Alka Suman
Brothers– Late Aayush Suman
Religion Hindu
Address Mumbai
Favorite Things to do Buying shades and perfumes
Gossip He alleged about Kangna Ranaut that she only knows how to use and abuse
Adhyayan Suman’s Favourite Things
Foods She/He likes Butter Chicken and Biriyani
Actors She/He likes Heath Ledger
Actresses She/He likes Priyanka Chopra
Films She/He likes The Dark Knight
Girls, Affairs and More
Is She/He Married? Unmarried
Affairs/Girlfriends Kangana Ranaut (Actress)
Ariana Ayam (Actress)
Sara Loren (Actress)

Check Also

Aamir Bashir

Aamir Bashir

Amir Bashir is an Indian actor.  Amir Bashir was born in Jammu Kashmir Kashmir.  He …

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved