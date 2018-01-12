Adhyayan Suman is an Indian film actor. Adhyayan Suman was born on January 13, 1988 in Mumbai. She is the only son of television artist Shekhar Suman and Alka Suman.

Career

Adhyayan Suman started his film career with the film Hali-e-Dil After that he appeared in Mohit Suri’s directed Raj Raj Mystery.

The critics of the film Raj-The Mystery had a great deal of study about the performance.

Mahesh Bhatt then told the study to Young Face of India. After this, the study appeared in his father’s directed film Musical film Heartless. However, the film could not show anything awesome on the box office.

The upcoming films will soon be seen in Anand Vardhan directed film Ishq Click.