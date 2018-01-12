Abhishek Sharma is an Indian film director. He is known for her Hindi movie Tera Bin Laden and The Showings. Abhishek Sharma was born in Mumbai.

Abhishek Sharma Education

Abhishek Sharma started his career very early.

Career

Abhishek, who has completed his film career, was the assistant director of the year. He kept the step in Hindi cinema as a director, Tere Bin Laden. Yak was a comedy movie. In this movie, Ali Zafar appeared in the lead role. After that, he directed The Showins. Lisa Hayden appeared in the lead role in the film .