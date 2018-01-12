Breaking News
Home / Bollywood / Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma is an Indian film director.  He is known for her Hindi movie Tera Bin Laden and The Showings.  Abhishek Sharma was born in Mumbai.

Abhishek SharmaAbhishek Sharma Education

Abhishek Sharma started his career very early.

Career

Abhishek, who has completed his film career, was the assistant director of the year. He kept the step in Hindi cinema as a director, Tere Bin Laden. Yak was a comedy movie. In this movie, Ali Zafar appeared in the lead role. After that, he directed The Showins. Lisa Hayden appeared in the lead role in the film .

Abhishek Sharma’s Biography
Full Name/Full Name Abhishek Sharma
Occupations Actor
Famous Role Benjamin Swami/Benji in TV serial Miley Jab Hum Tum (2008-2010)
Abhishek Sharma’s Physical Features & More
Height (approx.) in centimeters-175 cm
in meters-1.75 m
in feet inches-5’ 9”
Weight (approx.) in kilograms-65 kg
in pounds-143 lbs
Body Measurements – Chest:41 Inches
– Waist:31 Inches
– Biceps:12 Inches
Colour of Eyes Black
Colour of Hair Black
Abhishek Sharma’s Personal Life Details
Birthday 13 June
Age (as in 2017) Not Known
Place of Birth Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Star Sign Gemini
Nationality Indian
Hometown Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Attended College R.D. National Attended College, Bandra, Mumbai
Career Qualifications Graduate
Debut Film: Dushman Duniya Ka (as child artist, 1996)
TV: Aahat (as child artist), Miley Jab Hum Tum (2008-2010)
Family Father– Not Known
Mother– Neeta Sharma (Former Miss India)Brother– Not Known
Sister– Not Known
Religion Hinduism
Favorite Things to do Singing, listening to music
Girls, Affairs and More
Is She/He Married? Unmarried

Check Also

Aamir Bashir

Aamir Bashir

Amir Bashir is an Indian actor.  Amir Bashir was born in Jammu Kashmir Kashmir.  He …

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved