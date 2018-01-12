Abhishek Kapoor is an Indian actor writer and director. Although Kapoor is not as a hero in Hindi cinema, but as a director he is very successful.

Abhishek Kapoor started his film career as an actor, Uf! It was with love. In his film Twinkle Khanna looked up to his objection. However, his debut film could not show anything awesome at the box-office. Subsequently, he debuted the movie as Aryan in his Hindi cinema in 2006.

In the year 2008, Abhishek directed the film Rock On. Through this film, Farhan Akhtar had a Bollywood debut as an actor. This film was a bani in that year’s hit films. Through this film, Abhishek started counting among the successful directors of Bollywood.

After that, he directed the film Kai-Po Che on Chetan Bhagat’s novel in 2013. Which liked the audience as well as the critics.

Movies

Abhishek’s forthcoming films include film Fitoor

Katrina Kaif and Aditya Roy Kapoor, the line will appear in this movie