Abhishek Kapoor

Abhishek Kapoor is an Indian actor writer and director. Although Kapoor is not as a hero in Hindi cinema, but as a director he is very successful.

Abhishek KapoorAbhishek Kapoor started his film career as an actor, Uf! It was with love.  In his film Twinkle Khanna looked up to his objection.  However, his debut film could not show anything awesome at the box-office. Subsequently, he debuted the movie as Aryan in his Hindi cinema in 2006.

In the year 2008, Abhishek directed the film Rock On. Through this film, Farhan Akhtar had a Bollywood debut as an actor. This film was a bani in that year’s hit films.  Through this film, Abhishek started counting among the successful directors of Bollywood.
After that, he directed the film Kai-Po Che on Chetan Bhagat’s novel in 2013. Which liked the audience as well as the critics.

Movies

Abhishek’s forthcoming films include film Fitoor
Katrina Kaif and Aditya Roy Kapoor, the line will appear in this movie

Abhishek Kapoor’s Biography
Full Name Abhishek Kapoor
Occupations Filmmaker, Actor
Abhishek Kapoor’s Physical Features & More
Height (approx.) in centimeters- 180 cm
in meters- 1.80 m
in Feet Inches- 5’ 11”
Weight (approx.) in Kilograms- 75 kg
in Pounds- 165 lbs
Body Measurements (approx.) – Chest: 42 Inches
– Waist: 33 Inches
– Biceps: 13 Inches
Colour of Eyes Dark Brown
Colour of Hair Black
Abhishek Kapoor’s Personal Life Details
Birthday 6 August 1971
Place of Birth Mumbai, Maharashtra
Star Sign Leo
Nationality Indian
Hometown Mumbai, Maharashtra
Attended School Bombay Scottish Attended School, Mumbai
Attended College/University Hassaram Rijhumal Attended College of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai
Career Qualificationss Attended College Dropout (was pursuing B. Com)
Debut Film (Acting): Uff! Yeh Mohabbat (1996)
Direction: Aryan (2006)
Family Father– Name Not Known
Mother– Madhubala Kapoor
Brother– None
Sister– Aparna Kapoor (Younger)
Religion Hinduism
Favorite Things to do Watching movies, Reading
Gossip In 2015, Abhishek Kapoor filed a lawsuit against actor Farhan Akhtar, accusing Farhan’s production house of giving writer Pubali Chaudhuri the sole credit for the script of ‘Rock On 2’. The director stated that he had been working on the story for around 4 years and despite the hard work, he was deprived of his ‘right’. The court eventually gave the verdict in Abhishek’s favor, following which the two have been on bitter terms.
Abhishek Kapoor’s Favourite Things
Directors She/He likes Clint Eastwood, Steven Spielberg
Favourite Movies Bollywood: Sholay (1975)
Hollywood: Schindler’s List (1993), Mystic River (2003)
Actresses She/He likeses Rekha, Tabu
Actors She/He likes Raj Kapoor
Girls, Affairs and More
Is She/He Married? Married
Affairs/Girlfriends Pragya Yadav
Wife/Spouse Pragya Yadav, Swedish Model & Actress
Marriage Date 4 May 2015
Children Son– Isana (Born 2015)
Daughter– None

