Abhishek Kapoor is an Indian actor writer and director. Although Kapoor is not as a hero in Hindi cinema, but as a director he is very successful.
Abhishek Kapoor started his film career as an actor, Uf! It was with love. In his film Twinkle Khanna looked up to his objection. However, his debut film could not show anything awesome at the box-office. Subsequently, he debuted the movie as Aryan in his Hindi cinema in 2006.
In the year 2008, Abhishek directed the film Rock On. Through this film, Farhan Akhtar had a Bollywood debut as an actor. This film was a bani in that year’s hit films. Through this film, Abhishek started counting among the successful directors of Bollywood.
After that, he directed the film Kai-Po Che on Chetan Bhagat’s novel in 2013. Which liked the audience as well as the critics.
Movies
Abhishek’s forthcoming films include film Fitoor
Katrina Kaif and Aditya Roy Kapoor, the line will appear in this movie
|Abhishek Kapoor’s Biography
|Full Name
|Abhishek Kapoor
|Occupations
|Filmmaker, Actor
|Abhishek Kapoor’s Physical Features & More
|Height (approx.)
|in centimeters- 180 cm
in meters- 1.80 m
in Feet Inches- 5’ 11”
|Weight (approx.)
|in Kilograms- 75 kg
in Pounds- 165 lbs
|Body Measurements (approx.)
|– Chest: 42 Inches
– Waist: 33 Inches
– Biceps: 13 Inches
|Colour of Eyes
|Dark Brown
|Colour of Hair
|Black
|Abhishek Kapoor’s Personal Life Details
|Birthday
|6 August 1971
|Place of Birth
|Mumbai, Maharashtra
|Star Sign
|Leo
|Nationality
|Indian
|Hometown
|Mumbai, Maharashtra
|Attended School
|Bombay Scottish Attended School, Mumbai
|Attended College/University
|Hassaram Rijhumal Attended College of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai
|Career Qualificationss
|Attended College Dropout (was pursuing B. Com)
|Debut
|Film (Acting): Uff! Yeh Mohabbat (1996)
Direction: Aryan (2006)
|Family
|Father– Name Not Known
Mother– Madhubala Kapoor
Brother– None
Sister– Aparna Kapoor (Younger)
|Religion
|Hinduism
|Favorite Things to do
|Watching movies, Reading
|Gossip
|In 2015, Abhishek Kapoor filed a lawsuit against actor Farhan Akhtar, accusing Farhan’s production house of giving writer Pubali Chaudhuri the sole credit for the script of ‘Rock On 2’. The director stated that he had been working on the story for around 4 years and despite the hard work, he was deprived of his ‘right’. The court eventually gave the verdict in Abhishek’s favor, following which the two have been on bitter terms.
|Abhishek Kapoor’s Favourite Things
|Directors She/He likes
|Clint Eastwood, Steven Spielberg
|Favourite Movies
|Bollywood: Sholay (1975)
Hollywood: Schindler’s List (1993), Mystic River (2003)
|Actresses She/He likeses
|Rekha, Tabu
|Actors She/He likes
|Raj Kapoor
|Girls, Affairs and More
|Is She/He Married?
|Married
|Affairs/Girlfriends
|Pragya Yadav
|Wife/Spouse
|Pragya Yadav, Swedish Model & Actress
|Marriage Date
|4 May 2015
|Children
|Son– Isana (Born 2015)
Daughter– None