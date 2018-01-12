Breaking News
Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan is an actor of Hindi films, he is also a producer, and sometimes also plays backslide.

Abhishek Bachchan Background – Abhishek was born in Mumbai, his father Amitabh Bachchan is a famous film actor and his mother Jaya Bachchan is also a film actress, she has an older sister named Shweta Nanda

Studies – His early studies include Jamna Bai Narsi School. After studying from Bombay School of Scottish, Mumbai, he also studied from Modern School, Vasant Vihar, Delhi and Agolon College, Switzerland

Marriage – Abhishek Bachchan and Former Miss World and actress Aishwarya Rai are married to whom they have a girl and her name is Aradh Bachchan

Career – Abhishek’s career started The movie was done by ‘Reyurij’ at the box office. Certain it could not amazing but then the people anoint work Srahaa felt charts fall of his career but the film ‘young’, ‘Dhoom’, ‘Bunty Aur Babli’ like films Lgayaa exceeded their sinking boat

Abhishek Bachchan’s Biography
Full Name Abhishek Bachchan
Also Known As Junior Bachchan or Junior B, Abhi and AB Baby
Occupations Actor and Producer
Abhishek Bachchan’s Physical Features & More
Height in centimeters- 188 cm
in meters- 1.88 m
in Feet Inches- 6’ 2”
Weight in Kilograms- 86 kg
in Pounds- 190 lbs
Body Measurements – Chest: 42 Inches
– Waist: 34 Inches
– Biceps: 13 Inches
Colour of Eyes Dark Brown
Colour of Hair Black
Abhishek Bachchan’s Personal Life Details
Birthday 5 February 1976
Age (as in 2017) 41 Years
Place of Birth Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Star Sign Aquarius
Nationality Indian
Hometown Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Attended School Jamnabai Narsee School, Mumbai
Bombay Scottish School, Mumbai
Modern School, Vasant Vihar, Delhi
Attended College Aiglon Attended College, Switzerland
Boston University (dropped out)
Career Qualificationss Graduate
Debut Film Debut: Refugee (2000)

TV Debut: National Bingo Night (2010)
Family Father– Amitabh Bachchan (Actor)
Mother– Jaya Bachchan (Actress)
Brother– N/A
Sister– Shweta Bachchan Nanda
Religion Hindu
Address Jalsa, B/2, Kapol Housing Society, VL Mehta Road, Juhu, Mumbai

Villa in Sanctuary Falls in Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai
Favorite Things to do Sketching and cooking
Likes & Dislikes Likes: Playing pranks
Dislikes: Workout
Gossip • Just after his marriage, a background dancer and model, Jhanvi Kapoor tried to attempt suicide outside his house Prateeksha by cutting her wrist. She said, she was in a relationship with Abhishek since the shooting of his film Dus (2005), and she is also the mother of his child. However, later her claims were rejected and she was considered fraud.

• Their honeymoon in Florence annoyed a lot of people as Mani Ratnam, director of Guru, was miffed with the full abandon of the promotional campaign, as welll as Rani Mukherji because it delayed the shooting of her film Laaga Chunari Mein Daag.

Abhishek Bachchan’s Favourite Things
Foods She/He likes Rajma chawal, spicy chiken, biscuits, M&M’s (chocolate), banana chips
Actors She/He likes Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Bajpai, Sanjay Dutt
Actresses She/He likes Zeenat Aman and Kareena Kapoor
Films She/He likes Bollywood: Agneepath
Favourite Musician Sonu Nigam, David Guetta, Swedish House Mafia and Tiesto
Songs She/He likes Tere Bina from the film Guru
Favourite TV Shows American: Modern Family and Game of Thrones
Favourite Color Black
Sports She/He likes Football
Favourite Perfume Creed Royal Water
Favourite Fashion Designer Tom Ford and Giorgio Armani
Restaurants She/He likes Chez Francise in Switzerland and Kai in London
Destinations She/He likes New York
Girls, Affairs and More
Is She/He Married? Married
Affairs/Girlfriends Karisma Kapoor (Actress)

Rani Mukherji (Actress)

Dipannita Sharma (Model and Actress)

Aishwarya Rai (Actress)
Wife/Spouse Aishwarya Rai, Actress (2007-present)
Marriage Date 20 April 2007
Children Son– N/A
Daughter– Aaradhya (born in 2011)
Style Quotient
Cars Collection Bentley Continental GT, Rolls Royce, Audi A8L
Money Factor
Salary 10-12 Crore/film (INR)
Net Worth $30 million

