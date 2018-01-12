Abhishek Bachchan is an actor of Hindi films, he is also a producer, and sometimes also plays backslide.
Background – Abhishek was born in Mumbai, his father Amitabh Bachchan is a famous film actor and his mother Jaya Bachchan is also a film actress, she has an older sister named Shweta Nanda
Studies – His early studies include Jamna Bai Narsi School. After studying from Bombay School of Scottish, Mumbai, he also studied from Modern School, Vasant Vihar, Delhi and Agolon College, Switzerland
Marriage – Abhishek Bachchan and Former Miss World and actress Aishwarya Rai are married to whom they have a girl and her name is Aradh Bachchan
Career – Abhishek’s career started The movie was done by ‘Reyurij’ at the box office. Certain it could not amazing but then the people anoint work Srahaa felt charts fall of his career but the film ‘young’, ‘Dhoom’, ‘Bunty Aur Babli’ like films Lgayaa exceeded their sinking boat
|Abhishek Bachchan’s Biography
|Full Name
|Abhishek Bachchan
|Also Known As
|Junior Bachchan or Junior B, Abhi and AB Baby
|Occupations
|Actor and Producer
|Abhishek Bachchan’s Physical Features & More
|Height
|in centimeters- 188 cm
in meters- 1.88 m
in Feet Inches- 6’ 2”
|Weight
|in Kilograms- 86 kg
in Pounds- 190 lbs
|Body Measurements
|– Chest: 42 Inches
– Waist: 34 Inches
– Biceps: 13 Inches
|Colour of Eyes
|Dark Brown
|Colour of Hair
|Black
|Abhishek Bachchan’s Personal Life Details
|Birthday
|5 February 1976
|Age (as in 2017)
|41 Years
|Place of Birth
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Star Sign
|Aquarius
|Nationality
|Indian
|Hometown
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Attended School
|Jamnabai Narsee School, Mumbai
Bombay Scottish School, Mumbai
Modern School, Vasant Vihar, Delhi
|Attended College
|Aiglon Attended College, Switzerland
Boston University (dropped out)
|Career Qualificationss
|Graduate
|Debut
|Film Debut: Refugee (2000)
TV Debut: National Bingo Night (2010)
|Family
|Father– Amitabh Bachchan (Actor)
Mother– Jaya Bachchan (Actress)
Brother– N/A
Sister– Shweta Bachchan Nanda
|Religion
|Hindu
|Address
|Jalsa, B/2, Kapol Housing Society, VL Mehta Road, Juhu, Mumbai
Villa in Sanctuary Falls in Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai
|Favorite Things to do
|Sketching and cooking
|Likes & Dislikes
|Likes: Playing pranks
Dislikes: Workout
|Gossip
|• Just after his marriage, a background dancer and model, Jhanvi Kapoor tried to attempt suicide outside his house Prateeksha by cutting her wrist. She said, she was in a relationship with Abhishek since the shooting of his film Dus (2005), and she is also the mother of his child. However, later her claims were rejected and she was considered fraud.
• Their honeymoon in Florence annoyed a lot of people as Mani Ratnam, director of Guru, was miffed with the full abandon of the promotional campaign, as welll as Rani Mukherji because it delayed the shooting of her film Laaga Chunari Mein Daag.
|Abhishek Bachchan’s Favourite Things
|Foods She/He likes
|Rajma chawal, spicy chiken, biscuits, M&M’s (chocolate), banana chips
|Actors She/He likes
|Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Bajpai, Sanjay Dutt
|Actresses She/He likes
|Zeenat Aman and Kareena Kapoor
|Films She/He likes
|Bollywood: Agneepath
|Favourite Musician
|Sonu Nigam, David Guetta, Swedish House Mafia and Tiesto
|Songs She/He likes
|Tere Bina from the film Guru
|Favourite TV Shows
|American: Modern Family and Game of Thrones
|Favourite Color
|Black
|Sports She/He likes
|Football
|Favourite Perfume
|Creed Royal Water
|Favourite Fashion Designer
|Tom Ford and Giorgio Armani
|Restaurants She/He likes
|Chez Francise in Switzerland and Kai in London
|Destinations She/He likes
|New York
|Girls, Affairs and More
|Is She/He Married?
|Married
|Affairs/Girlfriends
|Karisma Kapoor (Actress)
Rani Mukherji (Actress)
Dipannita Sharma (Model and Actress)
Aishwarya Rai (Actress)
|Wife/Spouse
|Aishwarya Rai, Actress (2007-present)
|Marriage Date
|20 April 2007
|Children
|Son– N/A
Daughter– Aaradhya (born in 2011)
|Style Quotient
|Cars Collection
|Bentley Continental GT, Rolls Royce, Audi A8L
|Money Factor
|Salary
|10-12 Crore/film (INR)
|Net Worth
|$30 million