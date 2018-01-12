Abhishek Bachchan is an actor of Hindi films, he is also a producer, and sometimes also plays backslide.

Background – Abhishek was born in Mumbai, his father Amitabh Bachchan is a famous film actor and his mother Jaya Bachchan is also a film actress, she has an older sister named Shweta Nanda

Studies – His early studies include Jamna Bai Narsi School. After studying from Bombay School of Scottish, Mumbai, he also studied from Modern School, Vasant Vihar, Delhi and Agolon College, Switzerland

Marriage – Abhishek Bachchan and Former Miss World and actress Aishwarya Rai are married to whom they have a girl and her name is Aradh Bachchan

Career – Abhishek’s career started The movie was done by ‘Reyurij’ at the box office. Certain it could not amazing but then the people anoint work Srahaa felt charts fall of his career but the film ‘young’, ‘Dhoom’, ‘Bunty Aur Babli’ like films Lgayaa exceeded their sinking boat