Abhimanyu Singh is an Indian film actor. He is seen mainly in Telugu movies, including Hindi films. Abhimanyu Singh was born in Patna, Bihar. Abhimanyu Singh started his Hindi cinema career in 2001 Megastar Amitabh Bachchan starrer was from Aks. This film was directed by Rakesh Om Prakash Mehra. He got the name of Anurag Kashyap’s Hindi film Gulal K Ransa Singh, who was known in Hindi cinema.

Although the film was rejected by the audience, the critics did the film very much appreciated. He was also honored with many awards for this role. After that, he appeared in the role of Bukka Reddy in the 2010 film Ramcharita directed by Ram Gopal Varma.

In this film, he won the heart of the audience and critics with his strong acting. His soon-to-be-released film is Jazza. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Irrfan Khan will be seen in the lead role in this movie.