Abhimanyu Singh

Abhimanyu Singh is an Indian film actor. He is seen mainly in Telugu movies, including Hindi films. Abhimanyu Singh was born in Patna, Bihar.  Abhimanyu Singh started his Hindi cinema career in 2001 Megastar Amitabh Bachchan starrer was from Aks. This film was directed by Rakesh Om Prakash Mehra. He got the name of Anurag Kashyap’s Hindi film Gulal K Ransa Singh, who was known in Hindi cinema.

Abhimanyu SinghAlthough the film was rejected by the audience, the critics did the film very much appreciated. He was also honored with many awards for this role. After that, he appeared in the role of Bukka Reddy in the 2010 film Ramcharita directed by Ram Gopal Varma.

In this film, he won the heart of the audience and critics with his strong acting. His soon-to-be-released film is Jazza. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Irrfan Khan will be seen in the lead role in this movie.

Abhimanyu Singh’s Biography
Full Name Abhimanyu Shekhar Singh
Occupations Actor
Abhimanyu Singh’s Physical Features & More
Height (approx.) in centimeters- 180 cm
in meters- 1.80 m
in feet inches- 5’ 11″
Weight (approx.) in Kilograms- 80 kg
in Pounds- 176 lbs
Body Measurements – Chest: 43 Inches
– Waist: 32 Inches
– Biceps: 15 Inches
Colour of Eyes Dark Brown
Colour of Hair Black
Abhimanyu Singh’s Personal Life Details
Birthday 12 November 1987
Age (as in 2016) 29 Years
Place of Birth Jahanabad, Uttar Pradesh
Star Sign Scorpio
Nationality Indian
Hometown Patna, Bihar
Debut Film: Aks (2001)
TV: Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat (2014)
Religion Hinduism
Favorite Things to do Travelling
Abhimanyu Singh’s Favourite Things
Foods She/He likes North-Indian Food
Actors She/He likes Guru Dutt, Raj Kapoor, Balraj Sahni, Vinod Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan
Films She/He likesmaker Karan Johar, Late Yash Chopra
Girls, Affairs and More
Is She/He Married? Married
Wife/Spouse Sargam Singh
Children Son– Zulu
Daughter– Amelie

