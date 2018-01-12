Abhay Deol is an Indian actor. Abhede Deol was born on March 15, 1976 in Mumbai. Abhay is the son of producer and director Ajit Singh Deol. His mother’s name is Usha Deol. His uncle is a famous actor Dharmendra, and actor Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and actress Isha Deol are their cousins.

Because of the film family, Abhay also wanted to make his career in Bollywood like his uncle and cousin brothers. He said during one of his interviews that the desire to act in my films was from childhood but I wanted to fully learn every detail related to acting before that.

Marriage

Abhay Deol is married to actress Preeti Desai.

Career

Abhay started his career with director Imtiaz Ali’s film “Naa Naa”. After that, he appeared in the ‘Aahista-Aahista’ and ‘Multi Starrer’ film Honeymoon’s Travels Limited. His film earned fine on the box office. Abhay is known for his film Oye Lucky Lucky Oye. His character was very much appreciated by the critics in this film.

Turning point of Abhay K Karear’s film Dev D. His film gave him a new identity in Bollywood. Abhay is also a producer besides acting. After this, he appeared with Farhan Akhtar and Hrithik Roshan in the multistar film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobra. Who established new dimensions of earnings on Bollywood’s BoZ office.

Critics, including viewers watching Abhay Deol’s best performance in the movie Ranjana, 2013, were shocked by the audience;

Famous Films: Ayesha, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Devi, Honeymoon’s Travels Ltd, Abhista-Aahista, Maine Naa Was, Ranzana.

Movies

One by Two, Rock the Wedding, Happy will run.