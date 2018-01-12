Abhay Deol is an Indian actor. Abhede Deol was born on March 15, 1976 in Mumbai. Abhay is the son of producer and director Ajit Singh Deol. His mother’s name is Usha Deol. His uncle is a famous actor Dharmendra, and actor Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and actress Isha Deol are their cousins.
Because of the film family, Abhay also wanted to make his career in Bollywood like his uncle and cousin brothers. He said during one of his interviews that the desire to act in my films was from childhood but I wanted to fully learn every detail related to acting before that.
Marriage
Abhay Deol is married to actress Preeti Desai.
Career
Abhay started his career with director Imtiaz Ali’s film “Naa Naa”. After that, he appeared in the ‘Aahista-Aahista’ and ‘Multi Starrer’ film Honeymoon’s Travels Limited. His film earned fine on the box office. Abhay is known for his film Oye Lucky Lucky Oye. His character was very much appreciated by the critics in this film.
Turning point of Abhay K Karear’s film Dev D. His film gave him a new identity in Bollywood. Abhay is also a producer besides acting. After this, he appeared with Farhan Akhtar and Hrithik Roshan in the multistar film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobra. Who established new dimensions of earnings on Bollywood’s BoZ office.
Critics, including viewers watching Abhay Deol’s best performance in the movie Ranjana, 2013, were shocked by the audience;
Famous Films: Ayesha, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Devi, Honeymoon’s Travels Ltd, Abhista-Aahista, Maine Naa Was, Ranzana.
Movies
One by Two, Rock the Wedding, Happy will run.
|Abhay Deol’s Biography
|Full Name
|Abhay Singh Deol
|Also Known As
|Dimpy
|Occupations
|Actor, Producer
|Abhay Deol’s Physical Features & More
|Height (approx.)
|in centimeters- 185 cm
in meters- 1.85 m
in Feet Inches- 6’ 1”
|Weight (approx.)
|in Kilograms- 77 kg
in Pounds- 170 lbs
|Body Measurements
|– Chest: 41 Inches
– Waist: 33 Inches
– Biceps: 13 Inches
|Colour of Eyes
|Dark Brown
|Colour of Hair
|Black
|Abhay Deol’s Personal Life Details
|Birthday
|15 March 1976
|Age (as in 2017)
|41 Years
|Place of Birth
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Star Sign
|Pisces
|Nationality
|Indian
|Hometown
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Attended School
|Not Known
|Attended College
|University of Mumbai (dropout)
The City Attended College of New York (for acting & theatre)
|Career Qualifications
|Attended College dropout
|Debut
|Film: Socha Na Tha (2005)
|Family
|Father– Late Ajit Singh Deol (Filmmaker, Actor)
Mother– Usha DeolCousins– Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Esha Deol, Ahana Deol, Ajeita Deol, Vijeta Deol
|Religion
|Sikhism
|Address
|Municipal Industrial Estate, Off Dr. E. Moses Road, Worli, Mumbai
|Favorite Things to do
|Interior designing, travelling, yoga, martial arts
|Gossip
|• He was not happy about being part of ‘Aisha’ (2010), also starring Sonam Kapoor. According to him, the film derailed from its path and had more to do with clothes than acting.
• On the eve of the Screen Awards 2014, Abhay attended the event with a black eye. He showed it as a sign of protest against music label ‘T-Series’ for not releasing the music of his film ‘One By Two.’ He posted about it on his facebook account that he has since decided to take a stand against the practice of signing certain contracts that he claims may damage remuneration of singers and music composers.• In April 2017, he criticized some of the Bollywood actors for endorsing fairness creams with series of Facebook posts, including Shah Rukh Khan, Vidya Balan, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor, etc. In response to it, Sonam Kapoor, had an online spat with Abhay, reminding him that his cousin Esha Deol had also done a similar ad.
|Abhay Deol’s Favourite Things
|Foods She/He likes
|Thai, Chinese cuisine, Tiramisu, Kaju barfi, Gulab jamun, Muffin
|Actors She/He likess
|Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan
|Actresses She/He likes
|Angelina Jolie
|Films She/He likes
|Hollywood: Bicycle Thieves (1948, Italian), Dr Strangelove (1964), Brazil (1985), Children of Heaven (1997), Star Wars
|Favourite Director
|Stanley Kubrick
|Colours She/He likes
|White, Black
|Sports She/He likes
|Cricket
|Restaurants She/He likes
|Blue Frog in Mumbai
|Destinations She/He likes
|New York, Mediterranean sea, Thailand
|Girls, Affairs and More
|Is She/He Married?
|Unmarried
|Affairs/Girlfriends
|Preeti Desai (Model, Actress)
|Wife/Spouse
|N/A
|Style Quotient
|Car Collection
|Mitsubishi Pajero SFX
|Money Factor
|Salary
|2-4 crore/film (INR)
|Net Worth
|Not Known