Aashika Bhatia is an Indian TV child artist. Ashika Soni’s show upbringing is known for some sourness – some sweet. Aashika Bhatia was born in Surat.

Education

Aashika Bhatia studyied in Mumbai.

Career

Aashika Bhatia started her career at just nine years of age. She did her first drama show, in which she played the role of Meera. After that, she has also appeared in Channel V’s Show Gumrah. Finding them on the small screen Sony TV show got some sour sweetness . In this show, she had played the role of Gunmant Kaur Aluwalia.

She will soon be going to debut in Surya Badjatana directed film Prem-Ratan Dhan Payo in Hindi cinema. She will be seen in the role of Salman’s younger sister in this film. In the film, Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskara and Neil Nitin Mukesh will appear in the main roles.