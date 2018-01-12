Breaking News
Aashika Bhatia

Aashika Bhatia is an Indian TV child artist. Ashika Soni’s show upbringing is known for some sourness – some sweet.  Aashika Bhatia was born in Surat.

Education

Aashika Bhatia studyied in Mumbai.

Aashika BhatiaCareer

Aashika Bhatia started her career at just nine years of age.  She did her first drama show, in which she played the role of Meera.  After that, she has also appeared in Channel V’s Show Gumrah.  Finding them on the small screen Sony TV show got some sour sweetness . In this show, she had played the role of Gunmant Kaur Aluwalia.

She will soon be going to debut in Surya Badjatana directed film Prem-Ratan Dhan Payo in Hindi cinema.  She will be seen in the role of Salman’s younger sister in this film. In the film, Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskara and Neil Nitin Mukesh will appear in the main roles.

Aashika Bhatia’s Biography
Full Name/Full Name Aashika Bhatia
Occupations Actress
Famous Role Young Meera in TV serial Meera (2009)
Aashika Bhatia’s Physical Features & More
Height (approx.) in centimeters-158 cm
in meters-1.58 m
in feet inches– 5’ 2”
Weight (approx.) in kilograms-50 kg
in pounds-110 lbs
Figure Measurements (approx.) 34-26-34
Colour of Eyes Black
Colour of Hair Black
Aashika Bhatia’s Personal Life Details
Birthday 15 December 1999
Age (as in 2017) 17 Years
Place of Birth Surat, Gujarat, India
Star Sign Sagittarius
Nationality Indian
Hometown Surat, Gujarat, India
Debut Film: Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015)
TV: Meera (2009)
Family Father– Rakesh Bhatia
Mother– Meenu Bhatia
Religion Hinduism
Favorite Things to do Dancing
Boys, Affairs and More
Is She/He Married? Unmarried

