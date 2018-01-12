Breaking News
Home / Bollywood / Aamir Bashir

Aamir Bashir

Amir Bashir is an Indian actor.  Amir Bashir was born in Jammu Kashmir Kashmir.  He is the son of the retired Chief Justice Jammu High Court.  He has studied with St Stephens of Delhi University.

Aamir Bashir Career

Aamir BashirHe started her career with a small role in TV serial Bhawanar.  He started her film career with Doordarshan Srinagar’s Teleflim Split Wide Open.  Aamir Bashir had done in the 2003 film Debut from Armaan in Hindi cinema.

But they got recognition in the film A Wednesday.  In the film, Aamir Bashir played the role of a police inspector. He was also nominated for the Screen Awards of this role. At present, Bashir is writing a script above Kashmir, which includes Naseeruddin.

Aamir Bashir’s Biography
Full Name Aamir Bashir
Occupations Actor, Film Director
Aamir Bashir’s Physical Features & More
Height (approx.) in centimeters– 178 cm
in meters– 1.78 m
in feet inches– 5’ 10”
Weight (approx.) in kilograms-75 kg
in pounds– 165 lbs
Body Measurements (approx.) – Chest: 43 inches
– Waist: 32 inches
– Biceps: 13 inches
Colour of Eyes Black
Colour of Hair Black
Aamir Bashir’s Personal Life Details
Place of Birth Kashmir, Jammu & Kasmir, India
Star Sign Not Known
Nationality Indian
Hometown Kashmir, Jammu & Kasmir, India
Attended School Not Known
Attended College St. Stephen’s Attended College, University of Delhi
Career Qualifications Graduate
Debut Film: Armaan (2003)
TV: Bhanwar (1998)
Religion Islam
Girls, Affairs and More
Is She/He Married? Married

Check Also

Aashika Bhatia

Aashika Bhatia

Aashika Bhatia is an Indian TV child artist. Ashika Soni’s show upbringing is known for …

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved