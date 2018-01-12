Amir Bashir is an Indian actor. Amir Bashir was born in Jammu Kashmir Kashmir. He is the son of the retired Chief Justice Jammu High Court. He has studied with St Stephens of Delhi University.

Aamir Bashir Career

He started her career with a small role in TV serial Bhawanar. He started her film career with Doordarshan Srinagar’s Teleflim Split Wide Open. Aamir Bashir had done in the 2003 film Debut from Armaan in Hindi cinema.

But they got recognition in the film A Wednesday. In the film, Aamir Bashir played the role of a police inspector. He was also nominated for the Screen Awards of this role. At present, Bashir is writing a script above Kashmir, which includes Naseeruddin.